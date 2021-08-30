PAXEX Market Cap Achieves $17,147.40 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 99% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded up 88.1% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market cap of $17,147.40 and approximately $4,638.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

