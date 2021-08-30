Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Gap Up to $10.15

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $10.64. Paya shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 34,408 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Paya by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Paya by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

