Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Decreased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.