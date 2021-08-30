Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 28,784 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 28,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $7,426,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PCTY traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.00. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,976. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $130.95 and a one year high of $266.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.96.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%. Equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.86.

Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

