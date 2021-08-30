PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Boosted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 2.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $92,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $10.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

