PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after purchasing an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $10.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $339.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

