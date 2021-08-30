PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $10.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,604,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,675,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.01. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

