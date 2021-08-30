PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 315.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.65. The stock had a trading volume of 602,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $335.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.