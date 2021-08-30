PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 2.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $10.28 on Monday, hitting $288.61. 923,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,587,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $339.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $171.63 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.