PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 4.6%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 89,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,488,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Energy by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 624,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PBF Energy by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 90,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PBF Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,424,000 after buying an additional 447,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in PBF Energy by 89,556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

