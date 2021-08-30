Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $33.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 52 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $491,200 over the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

