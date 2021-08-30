Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

PSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pearson to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 767 ($10.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.79. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 814.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

