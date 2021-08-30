Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.13) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PTON. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.81.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $104.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 35.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.