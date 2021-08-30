Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.64. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.34. 94,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,241. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.07. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.93 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,703,000. Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

