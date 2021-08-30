Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,906 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Penn National Gaming worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $83.56 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

