Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,998 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.28% of Pentair worth $31,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE:PNR opened at $76.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

