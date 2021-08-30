Peony Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $20,134.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Peony has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 21,585,349 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

