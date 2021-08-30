PEPS Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $363.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $363.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 299.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00109860 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 148.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,107,423 coins and its circulating supply is 61,329,952 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

