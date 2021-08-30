PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,664 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $117,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Truist upped their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.