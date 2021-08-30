Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $119.80 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.
In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.