Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perficient traded as high as $119.80 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.08.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

