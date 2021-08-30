Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 6th (OTCMKTS:PDOTU)

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:PDOTU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 6th. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

