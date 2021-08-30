Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $20.88

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.88, but opened at $21.72. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 16,326 shares traded.

PERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.06 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.7% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 54,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

