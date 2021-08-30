Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Cut to $12.25

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.50 to $12.25 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 135.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

PPTA opened at $5.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30. Perpetua Resources has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.36.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perpetua Resources will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,254,000. Loews Corp increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

