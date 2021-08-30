Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,420 ($44.68) to GBX 3,470 ($45.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,891 ($37.77) on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The stock has a market cap of £9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,932.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a GBX 110 ($1.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

