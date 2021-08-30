Peter Kelly Sells 127,345 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $227.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

