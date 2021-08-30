PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $40.92

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.92, but opened at $42.46. PetroChina shares last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 2,459 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on PTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 5,514.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PetroChina by 48.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

