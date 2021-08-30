Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Trading Up 32.6%

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) were up 32.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 114,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 49,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$31.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.70.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

