Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $37,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 832,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

