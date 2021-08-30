Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $1.43 million and $23,035.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

