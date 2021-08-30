Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $19.94

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.94, but opened at $21.20. Pharvaris shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pharvaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,897,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.