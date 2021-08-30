Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.09

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.09 and last traded at $103.06, with a volume of 65848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.10.

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.