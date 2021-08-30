Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce sales of $175.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $657.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 over the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,843,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,384,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after purchasing an additional 446,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 398,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $893.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

