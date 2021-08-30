PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 106,500 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 29th total of 147,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PHX Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 252,525 shares of company stock valued at $708,535 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 28.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.