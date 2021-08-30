PIBBLE 24-Hour Volume Hits $55,991.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market cap of $36.10 million and approximately $55,991.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

