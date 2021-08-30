Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $59.14. 4,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $927.44 million, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.33.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)
Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.
