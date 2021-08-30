Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.14 and last traded at $59.14. 4,119 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a market cap of $927.44 million, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.62 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 208.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 385 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 1,965.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on December 3, 2020 and is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

