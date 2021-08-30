Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

PDM stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,493,000 after buying an additional 1,116,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 228,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

