PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.35

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.35 and last traded at $90.10, with a volume of 2585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.91.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.