Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Sells 100,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,222,500 shares in the company, valued at C$10,222,350.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00.

PNE stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.47. The company had a trading volume of 99,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,583. The stock has a market cap of C$155.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.