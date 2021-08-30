Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $6,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $9,408,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $456,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

