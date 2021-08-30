Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Edap Tms in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

EDAP stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 million, a PE ratio of -84.29 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Edap Tms by 341.4% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 573,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 443,485 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 152.1% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 254,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 153,736 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 168.0% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.