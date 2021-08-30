Piper Sandler Comments on Biogen Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.22 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

BIIB opened at $343.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.74.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

