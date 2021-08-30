Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $10.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.32.

DG stock opened at $225.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Dollar General by 15,492.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dollar General by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

