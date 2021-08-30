Piper Sandler Weighs in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report issued on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $72.54 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 223,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 154,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

