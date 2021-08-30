Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Short Interest Update

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,523,100 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the July 29th total of 2,122,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PLLIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pirelli & C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pirelli & C. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PLLIF remained flat at $$6.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. Pirelli & C. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

