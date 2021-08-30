Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) – Analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pixelworks in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the semiconductor company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.45. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 254,432 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 198,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 197,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.