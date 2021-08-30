Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.69 million.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $82.13 on Monday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $53.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Planet Fitness stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Planet Fitness worth $173,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

