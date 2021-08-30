Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Shares Gap Up to $32.23

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.23, but opened at $33.72. Plantronics shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 8,414 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 1.85.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plantronics (NYSE:POLY)

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

