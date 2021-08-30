Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $372.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock valued at $922,509,108 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

