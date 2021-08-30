Platform Technology Partners Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 249.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $84.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

