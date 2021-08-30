Platform Technology Partners Acquires Shares of 5,402 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $323.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

